SEREMBAN, The Negeri Sembilan government doesn't neglect state constituencies represented by the opposition as it has, in fact, channelled allocations through development projects for the wellbeing of the people. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that in line with the MADANI government's principles, a total of RM34.49 million for 119 projects were approved for five opposition-held state constituencies last year. "The Bagan Pinang constituency had 25 projects worth RM5.84 million last year and 11 projects with an allocation of RM2.34 million this year. As for the Gemas constituency, there were 29 projects (allocation of RM6.09 million) last year and 39 projects (allocation of RM6.34 million) this year. "The Labu constituency, meanwhile, had 10 projects (allocation of RM2.01 million) last year and 11 projects (allocation of RM2.06 million) this year. For the Paroi constituency, there were 19 projects (allocation of RM12.07 million) last year and 13 projects (allocation of RM3.22 million) this yea r,' he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at the state assembly sitting today. Aminuddin said that the Serting constituency, meanwhile, had 36 projects (allocation of RM8.48 million) last year and 17 projects (allocation of RM2.5 million) this year, in addition to the state government also prepared to look at increasing the salary of state assemblymen and the state's civil servants. Meanwhile, state Agriculture, Food Security and Cost of Living Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the construction of a dairy cattle farm facility in Pasir Besar, Gemas by FandN Holdings Berhad is underway and the first group of 2,000 cows from the United States is scheduled to arrive in November. He said the facility copied the dairy farm technology used in China, which has been adapted to local factors following visits to the Wei Gang Dairy Farm and Wei Gang Taichuangyuan Smart Farm, Nanjing on April 23 and April 24. "The technology includes an automatic milk extrac tion system, automatic cleaning of cow excrement using anti-odour drainage, automatic and natural ventilation control and the most advanced deodorisation system in the world,' he said. He said that according to the Basic Census Data by the Negeri Sembilan Department of Veterinary Service, the self-sufficiency rate for fresh milk in the state last year was 122.8 per cent. "This means there is a sufficient supply of fresh milk in the state and the dairy farm will increase supply in the local market and meet the market needs of other states, including the international market, besides offering job opportunities,' he said. Jalaluddin said the production of udang galah (freshwater prawns) in the state recorded revenue of over RM3.48 million from 51.13 tonnes last year involving 41 breeders registered with the Kuala Pilah District Department. Kuala Pilah is the highest producer of fishery resources. State Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar, meanwhile, said the M inistry of Transport had appointed two operators to implement bus services in the state from April 1 for five years. He said the operators would provide 100 new buses, including four electric buses, to provide bus services statewide from July 1. The sitting today also passed the Poultry Farming Control and Licensing and Poultry Farming Related Activities (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the State Development Corporation, Negeri Sembilan (Amendment) Bill 2024. Aminuddin said the amendments were aimed at making the content clearer, the governance more efficient and the enforcement more comprehensive. The sitting was then postponed to a date to be announced later. Source: BERNAMA News Agency