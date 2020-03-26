N. Samar residents asked to cooperate in contact tracing

Health authorities in Northern Samar have asked residents to submit to their respective rural health units for monitoring and quarantine if they had close contact with the first confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient in Eastern Visayas.

“The next 14 days are going to be crucial for those who have been exposed to the Covid-19 positive patient as symptoms of infection may manifest then,” Rommel Francisco of the Department of Health’s (DOH) office in Northern Samar said in a statement issued on Thursday.

On March 23, the DOH 8 (Eastern Visayas) confirmed that a 51-year-old female from Catarman, Northern Samar is the region’s first confirmed Covid-19 case.

The patient went to Japan and arrived in Manila on January 2. She stayed in Greenhills, San Juan for two months and returned to Catarman, Northern Samar on March 4. She manifested severe acute respiratory Infection symptoms on March 7.

She was admitted to a hospital in Northern Samar on March 10 and was transferred to the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) in Tacloban City on March 12.

She reportedly attended some gatherings before her confinement.

“While the patient is well and recovering at the EVRMC, local health officials do not discount the possibility that she may have passed on the virus to those she had contact with, after arriving in Catarman on March 4,” Francisco said.

Contact tracing has been intensified with the help of DOH-8 and the Inter-Agency Task Force to ensure that identified contacts would submit to their respective rural health units for monitoring and quarantine.

Local government units have deployed health workers, policemen, army troopers, firemen, village officials, and village watchmen for contact tracing to ensure that patients under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs) strictly adhere to home quarantine protocols.

Catarman town alone had 22 PUIs and 853 PUMs as of Thursday.

Community quarantine measures are also being strictly implemented, which provides for the restricted entry and exit of people in the provincial borders, and daily curfew for all ages from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The local government has been prohibiting social and religious gatherings and has suspended all classes.

