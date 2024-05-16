TACLOBAN CITY: At least 44 small and medium entrepreneurs in Northern Samar are taking part in the first provincial trade fair being held in Tacloban City from May 16 to 19 as part of the cultural heritage celebration. The exhibitors are eyeing to generate PHP1.5 million in sales in the four-day market fair at the Robinsons North Tacloban. 'Northern Samar is the first province to conduct a provincial trade fair in Tacloban other than Leyte. I challenge the other DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) provincial officers to organize the same. As we honor the enduring legacy of our ancestors, we are committed to fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development in our region,' DTI 8 (Eastern Visayas) Director Celerina Bato said. Among the featured produce are coconut-based products, handicrafts, bags, tablea (raw chocolate), taro (starchy root vegetable) chips, buko (young coconut) pie, pili (edible seeds) nuts, atsara (pickled green papaya appetizer), camote (sweet potato) candy, and processed aquatic products. Dubbed 'Manggad san Northern Samar' (Treasures of Northern Samar), the trade fair celebrates the rich heritage of the province. It also showcases the creativity of local artisans and entrepreneurs. Northern Samar is one of the six provinces in the Eastern Visayas region. It is located in the northern portion of Samar Island. Source: Philippines News Agency