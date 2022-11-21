N. Samar medical scholarship produces first board passer

The Northern Samar provincial government’s medical scholarship program has produced its first passer in the Physician Licensure Examination (PLE).

Dr. Ric Arthur Estuaria, a native of Allen town, is one of the province’s eight medical scholars when the program was launched in 2020.

He was among the 3,826 passers of the PLE administered by the Professional Regulation Commission in October.

The scholarship program aims to help Northern Samar produce more doctors who will serve the community by working in provincial-run hospitals.

He was studying at the Remedios Trinidad Romualdez Medical Foundation here when he was accepted to the program that grants full tuition of up to PHP100,000 per semester; living, book and uniform allowances; and review fees.

“Thank you for your unwavering support, thank you for making me part of your family. It is an honor to be the first licensed grantee of the program. I look forward to being part of the healthcare team and have the honor of serving our fellow Nortehanons,” Estuaria said in a Facebook post on Nov. 10 after the PLE results were released.

He said being a doctor has been his “lifelong dream” that was made possible by his family and friends who believed in him.

“This is our achievement,” Esturaria wrote.

In two years, the provincial government has already listed 13 medical scholars from different towns.

Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan hopes that the achievement of Estuaria will inspire their other medical scholars.

“The provincial government shares in the achievement of Dr. Estuaria, hoping he will be with us soon in the service of our people,” Ongchuan said in a statement on Friday.

“I encourage those with the heart of improving health care service delivery in the province, to get on board, pursue their dream of becoming doctors under our medical scholarship program.”

Scholars have to return service to government hospitals in the province upon becoming licensed doctors depending on the number of years they have availed of the program

Source: Philippines News Agency