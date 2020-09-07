N. Samar guv warns vs. illegal cockfighting amid pandemic

The Northern Samar provincial government has issued a stern warning against illegal cockfighting after four aficionados turned positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement on Monday, Governor Edwin Ongchuan reiterated his directive to the local police to arrest those involved in this illicit activity, known as “tupada”, regardless of their economic status.

“Cockfighting is prohibited whatever is your purpose while we are still under community quarantine, whether it’s for gambling or entertainment. Consider this as my last warning,” Ongchuan said.

The official issued the statement after four “tupada” aficionados were exposed to the infection when they participated in the illegal activity on August 23 to 25 in Bobon town in Northern Samar.

“Tupada”, Ongchuan said, does not only violate existing laws but also the physical distancing guidelines while the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested seven persons engaged in illegal cockfighting in its week-long operations in the towns of Catarman, Mondragon, San Isidro, and San Jose in Northern Samar.

In Catarman town, four males were arrested in anti-illegal gambling operations in Libjo village. Recovered from their possession were six fighting cocks, one jungle bolo, and a set of gaffes.

Two other individuals were also nabbed in Mondragon town after the village chief of San Juan reported the illicit activity to the local police.

Fighting cocks, gambling paraphernalia, and bet money were seized by cops.

In San Isidro town, no one was caught during the “tupada” as those involved scampered in different directions after they noticed the arriving police officers.

Police also caught two persons participating in a “tupada” in San Jose town. The duo was also present during a cockfighting activity in Bobon town last August 23 to 25 wherein four of them turned positive for coronavirus.

The arrested persons are now facing charges for violation of anti-illegal gambling laws. Those arrested in San Jose town were brought to San Jose town quarantine facility.

Major Edwin Oloan, Jr., commander of the PNP Northern Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company, encourages the community to actively support the authority by providing reliable information that will lead to the arrest of illegal gamblers and quarantine guidelines violators.

“Even in these times that our country is battling against the pandemic, the police force will continue to intensify its campaign against all forms of criminality especially on gambling that causes the spread and contributes a great factor to our deteriorating condition under the threat of Covid-19,” Oloan added.

Cockfighting is regulated under Presidential Decree No. 449 signed on May 9, 1974.

Prior to the health crisis, the activity was allowed only in licensed cockpits during Sundays and legal holidays and during local fiestas for not more than three days. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency