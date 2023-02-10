N. Samar folk to benefit from P122-M completed bridge

TACLOBAN CITY: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the PHP122 million San Roque Bridge in Northern Samar, replacing the old temporary bridge.

In a report released Friday, the regional office of the DPWH here said the 125-meter bridge would connect rice-producing communities in San Roque and Pambujan towns to the mainland of Northern Samar province, crossing a major river.

For several years, residents in several communities reached the town center of San Roque using a temporary steel bridge In Laoangan village.

Governor Edwin Ongchuan expressed elation over the completion of the project, which he pushed during his term as Northern Samar 2nd District representative.

“This new development in San Roque will not only make transportation of agricultural products easier but will also increase access to health, education, and other social services of nearby communities,” he said.

San Roque is a fourth-class town in Northern Samar province with a population of 29,882 people.

Source: Philippines News Agency