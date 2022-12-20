N. Samar exec condemns NPA’s landmine attack vs. soldiers

TACLOBAN CITY: The Northern Samar provincial government has condemned the New People’s Army (NPA) for the anti-personnel mine blast that injured six soldiers just days before Christmas.

The joy of the season, according to Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan is overshadowed by the latest incident in Quirino village in Las Navas, Northern Samar on Dec. 18.

“This inhumane act is apparently a desperate attempt of the NPA to distract the people from believing and supporting the government’s peace and development efforts in the area,” Ongchuan said in a statement on Tuesday.

The soldiers tasked to secure a water system project were injured when the NPA rebels detonated a mine planted at the side of a trail.

Ongchuan expressed his sadness at how the NPA continuously used landmines which is a blatant violation of International Humanitarian Law.

The act, according to the governor, poses threat not only to the government forces who are being faithful to their duty of protecting the people but also puts the lives and safety of civilians at risk.

“In the face of these distractions, we will not retract, but will continue to pursue our peace and development efforts in conflict-ridden areas in the province,” said Ongchuan who chairs the provincial task force to end local communist armed conflict (ELCAC).

Quirino village is among the seven communities in Las Navas, Northern Samar that are recipients of the 2022 Support to Barangay Development Program, a project of the National Task Force ELCAC.

Lt. Col. Joemar Buban, commander of the Philippine Army’s 20th Infantry Battalion, said the NPA plotted the attack to project that they are strong after the death of the top leaders of the NPA Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

“Despite their dwindling number, they still have manufactured anti-personnel mine, which can be planted and detonated by two to four NPA members,” Buban said in a phone interview.

The NPA has been known for detonating internationally banned anti-personnel mines in the province. In 2022 alone, there were three mine blasts recorded in Northern Samar from April to July.

The military earlier said NPA rebels resort to using of banned explosives since they have no capability to face soldiers in an armed encounter.

Some remote areas in Northern Samar are considered hotbeds of armed rebels due to their thick forests and poor road networks.

Source: Philippines News Agency