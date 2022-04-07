﻿N. Samar cops assure safety of poll candidates, VIPs

The Northern Samar police provincial office has assured the security of local and national candidates in the province this election season.

Northern Samar acting provincial police director Col. Alfredo Tadefa said they have 32 policemen trained on security and protection of visiting and resident key personalities during the election period.

“The training aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of uniformed personnel, especially those who are detailed as security escorts on how to protect and secure VIP (very important person) against potential harm,” Tadefa said in a message sent to reporters on Thursday.

The five-day training held from March 27 to 31 was centered on VIP protection drills, ambush drills, walking formation drills, embus/debus drills, and firearm proficiency.

“The training is important since the lives of VIPs rely upon the hands of security escorts. This is also part of our election preparations here in Northern Samar as there are candidates who are facing threats to their lives,” Tadefa added.

Meanwhile, the local police has stepped up its security in the province following recent attacks by the New People’s Army (NPA) targeting government forces.

On April 4, the communist terrorist group detonated an anti-personnel mine in the upland village of Las Navas, Northern Samar, killing two police officers and wounding two cops and two soldiers.

“We are reminding all units and personnel to stay vigilant. I also encourage the public to continuously reject the presence of the communist-terrorist NPA in their communities,” Tadefa said.

Northern Samar is considered the hotbed of the communist terrorist group due to its thick forest and poor road networks.

The high incidence of poverty makes people in upland communities vulnerable to the persuasion of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the NDF as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency