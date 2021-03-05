N politics in getting access to Covid-19 vaccines: Go

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said every Filipino will be given access to Covid-19 vaccines with consideration to the order of priority of sectors as determined by authorities and health experts.

He also assured that the vaccination program is based on science and not politics, especially when it comes to providing access to those who need them.

“Wala pong problema, alam niyo po itong bakunang ito ay para po ito sa lahat ng Pilipino, mapa-kritiko ka man o mahal niyo man kami (No problem, these vaccines are for every Filipino, critics or not),” Go said in a news release on Thursday.

Go said the government treats everyone equally regardless of their political views.

Rather than play the blame game, Go urged all government detractors to instead work with the government so the country may immediately recover from the pandemic.

“Dapat po magkaisa tayo at huwag na tayong magsisihan sa panahong ito dahil ang importante po ay malagpasan natin itong krisis na ito (We should unite and not blame each other because it is important that we survive this crisis),” Go said.

Acknowledging their democratic right to dissent, Go said it is all right to criticize the government as long as they do not spread misinformation or fake news.

“Ito naman po, this is democracy po. Karapatan niyo pong batikusin ang ating gobyerno, basta totoo lang po ang gagawin niyong information, totoo lang po (This is democracy. You have the right to criticize the government but through the right information),” Go said.

Go said that spreading misinformation will only bring confusion and does not help in the country’s efforts against Covid-19.

He witnessed the arrival of vaccines from China and turnover of 600,000 Sinovac vaccine doses in Pasay City with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Go called the vaccine donation “a testament of our friendship and cooperation between the Philippines and China during these difficult times.”

He added that the vaccines “will also jumpstart the vaccination program of our government.”

“Our government, our Team Philippines, is working very hard to secure the delivery of subsequent batches of vaccines. Sana po ay tuluy-tuloy na po ito (I hope it will continue),” he added.

On Thursday, Duterte announced that China will donate additional 400,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines to the Philippines.

Earlier, Go also expressed his willingness to be vaccinated together with Duterte in public once the President’s doctors have recommended a vaccine suitable to his age and state of health.

Source: Philippines News Agency