N. Ecija to shoulder cremation of poor Covid-19 fatalities

The provincial government here will shoulder the expenses for the cremation of indigents who died due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Gov. Aurelio Umali, during the meeting of the province’s inter-agency task force on Tuesday, announced their decision to help poor families, noting that the Department of Health’s (DOH) protocol requires a person who died of Covid-19 to be buried or cremated within 12 hours.

Fr. Arnold Abelardo, spokesperson of the Nueva Ecija Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, asked everyone to continue praying “for the souls of those who died and for the comfort and consolation of families who lost their loved ones to Covid-19”.

Local government units (LGUs) in this province continue to deliver food assistance to residents to cushion the impact of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) aimed at preventing widespread viral contagion.

The provincial government, which has huge buffer stocks of bought and milled locally-produced palay, distributed rice to people in various towns and cities.

The city government of Cabanatuan led by Mayor Myca Elizabeth Vergara also started on Wednesday its third round of food distribution, with each of the more than 103,000 families receiving 10 kilos of rice. Dressed chickens were also given to city residents, said the Cabanatuan City Information and Tourism Office (CITO).

Meanwhile, four Covid-19 patients have recovered from Covid-19 as of Tuesday.

This brought to 15 the total number of recoveries with two deaths, out of 40 confirmed cases.

The recoveries are the 7th patient, a 57-year-old female; the 23rd patient, a 53-year-old male, both from Barangay Bayanihan, Gapan City; the 18th patient, a 51-year-old male from Cabanatuan City; and the 20th patient, a 70-year-old male from Barangay Alua, San Isidro.

However, four nurses, a nursing attendant and two medical technologists were among the 10 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province.

A report from the province’s inter-agency task force showed the nurses are Patient No. 31, a 31-year-old female from Barangay Padre Crisostomo; Patient No. 33, a 29-year-old male from Barangay Bantug Bulalo; Patient No. 40, a 30-year-old male from Barangay Bantug Norte, all in this city; and Patient No. 37, a 29-year-old male from Barangay Mallorca, San Leonardo town.

The nursing attendant was named as Patient No. 32, a 38-year-old male of Barangay Magsaysay Norte, this city.

The medical technologists, both women, are Patient No. 38, a 28-year-old female of Barangay Gen. Luna, Zaragoza; and Patient No. 39, a 23-year-old female of Mabini Extension, this city.

The other new cases, the province’s inter-agency task force record showed, are Patient No. 34, a 34-year-old man from Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga; Patient No. 35, a 44-year-old female from Sapang, Jaen; and Patient No. 36, a 48-year-old female from Burgos Avenue here.

The task force reiterated its appeal to the public to follow the enhanced community quarantine protocols to contain the spread of the dreaded disease.

Source: Philippines News Agency