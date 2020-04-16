N. Ecija family sees justice for dead kin with help from PRRD, Go

The family of the man who died hours after allegedly being refused admission in six hospitals here found hope for justice with the help of President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

“Maraming salamat po, Senator Bong Go at President Duterte sa tulong ninyo. Sana po ay huwag niyo kaming iiwan (Thank you very much Sen. Bong Go and President Duterte for your help. We hope that you would not leave us),” said 42-year-old Girlie Cagaoan, daughter of the late Ladislao Corrales, on Tuesday.

Corrales, a farmer from Barangay Sta. Arcadia here was first brought to a hospital at 11 p.m. on April 9. He died past 1 a.m. on April 10 due to suspected emphysema.

Cagaoan said they brought her father to six different hospitals on board a barangay patrol vehicle due to difficulty in breathing but received no help from any of the medical facilities, including one that is state-run. Her father then asked to be brought back home, where he eventually died.

These circumstances in Corrales’ death led the victim’s nephew, Lord Sicat, to seek justice by posting their family’s sentiment on Facebook.

The post caught the attention of former Provincial Board member Jay Ilagan, who relayed the story to Go.

The senator, aside from paying a large part of the cost of Corrales’ funeral service, relayed the matter to President Duterte who, in his address to the people on Monday, warned of a case against the six hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Nueva Ecija Inter-Agency Task Force (NE IATF) has ordered an investigation on the reported incident.

Governor Aurelio Umali, the task force chair, said he has ordered the management of the six hospitals to submit an official report on the incident to the task force.

