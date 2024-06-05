N. Cotabato prov’l gov’t turns over P29.6-M road projects

KIDAPAWAN CITY: Four villages in this province received PHP29.6 million worth of road projects from the provincial government in a series of turnovers held Wednesday morning. Governor Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, who led the project turnover in three towns, said the new roads reflect the local government's dedication to infrastructure development. In Makilala town, two villages - Barangay Guangan and Biangan - received PHP4.9 million worth of road projects each. 'This project will help us swiftly deliver our locally-produced products,' Guangan village chair Armando Yabut said in an interview. In Kabacan town, the village of Osias also benefited from a PHP4.9 million road project that would help local palay farmers. Also on Wednesday, Mayor Jonathan Mahimpit received the PHP14.9 million worth of road concreting project in Barangay Lomonay of President Roxas town. Mendoza said the projects were completed through the strict implementation of the 'one strike policy' to deter corruption and irregularities in the project implementation. "I urge the people to contribute and be vigilant in reporting any cases and issues of corruption practices in our government," she said. Source: Philippines News Agency