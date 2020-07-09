N. Cotabato front-liner recovers from Covid-19

A front-liner in North Cotabato who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has completed his 14-day isolation at the University of Southern Philippines (USM) isolation center and has returned to M’lang town.

However, Shane Matthew Piñol has to undergo another 14-day self-quarantine at a school near the family’s ancestral home in Barangay Nueva Vida as added health requirement, according to his father, former provincial board member Socrates Piñol.

“He is closer to our home yet he is far,” the elder Piñol said of his son in an interview on Wednesday.

On his Facebook account, Shane said July 5 was his last day in the USM isolation facility. He went straight to an isolation facility near his family’s ancestral home afterward as an extra precaution.

“Time flew so fast,” he said even as he expressed gratitude to his family, friends, relatives, Governor Nancy Catamco, and Provincial Board Member Dr. Philbert Malaluan, the concurrent spokesperson of the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19.

“Fourteen more days and everything will be back to normal,” said Shane, who celebrated his 21st birthday while on quarantine. “I am so happy that all my swabbed contacts are negative.”

The elder Piñol said he, his wife Nin Enriquez, and his eldest son tested negative for the virus after taking the swab tests because they had exposure with Shane for two days prior to his positive result.

Shane, part of the teams of Task Force Sagip North Cotabateños that regularly fetch returning Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) at the Cagayan de Oro seaport, and Davao and General Santos airports, tested positive for the virus on June 24.

Immediately, he submitted the list of people that he had close contact with, days before he was confirmed to have the disease.

Before his admission to the isolation center, he lived in a boarding house alone in front of the North Cotabato provincial Capital in Barangay Amas.

Source: Philippines News Agency