MYONLINE PASSPORT SYSTEM CAN IMPROVE, OPTIMISE PASSPORT ISSUANCE

The full online renewal of Malaysian international passports at two immigration offices in Selangor from June is expected to further improve and optimise passport issuance.

Selangor Immigration director Dr Muhammad Syahmi Jaafar said the two offices, which will be among the first to implement the initiative through the MyOnline Passport system, issued the highest number of passports in Kelana Jaya and Kajang, at 450 and 350 passports per day respectively.

This initiative can help improve and optimise the issuance of passports and enable more people to visit our offices to access the services.

“Technical preparations and manpower resources have been mobilised for this new initiative developed by the Home Ministry,” he told reporters during an engagement session between the Selangor Immigration Department and its strategic partners, here, today.

The media previously reported that Malaysian international passport renewals at three immigration offices - Kajang, Kelana Jaya and Wangsa Maju - will go fully online from June 1.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that with the implementation of the fully online application, applicants aged 13 to 59 can no longer make applications at counter services or via walk-ins at these three offices

Source: BERNAMA News Agency