Latest News

MYNEWSHUB’S SOCIAL MEDIA OPERATOR TO GIVE STATEMENT ON OLD VIDEO CLIP – MCMC

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has called up the operator of MyNewsHub news portal's social media account to obtain a statement regarding the uploading and replaying of an old video clip, which resulted in confusion among social media users. In a statement, MCMC expressed grave concern over the spread of a one-minute and 10-second video titled "Tanya pasal kuarters jer dh kene mcm tu depan KSN!!", which is perceived as aiming to portray civil servants negatively. "According to a Public Service Department (PSD) statement, the video depicts a simulation of security personnel's readiness in response to a provocative attack scenario, " read the statement. The MCMC said the case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both, upon conviction. It also cautioned against misusing network and online application services to disseminate fake or inauthent ic content. PSD clarified in a statement earlier today that a viral video featuring a group of audience members and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali was an old video of a simulation exercise in response to a provocative attack situation. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.