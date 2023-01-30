MWSS to conduct multi-stakeholder information forum on Kaliwa Dam

MANILA: The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) will conduct a multi-stakeholder information forum with the theme: ”MWSS Water Security: A Closer Look into the Kaliwa Dam Project (KDP),” to be held on Wednesday at the MWSS Multi-Purpose Hall.

In a statement, the MWSS said the objective of the information forum is to explain the following:

-- Big picture of the New Centennial Water Source-KDP (NCWS-KDP);

-- MWSS Water Supply Infrastructure Roadmap. The best options that will ensure water security for mega Manila as developed by the MWSS and its concessionaires; and

-- Whole-of-government approach to water security and environmental governance.

The MWSS is launching the information forum in the hopes that it will provide key stakeholders, specifically the public, with the information they need to make well-informed decisions about the KDP and assure them that the risks have been adequately mitigated and that the benefits outweigh the risks.

The guests of honor are Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manual Bonoan, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples chairman Allen Capuyan and Department of Environment and Natural Resources-4B Regional Director Nilo Tamoria.

The participants will be given a packet of information to supplement the topics that may not be covered in the forum.

To join the forum, interested parties should register in advance either by sending email to: ppprd@mwss.gov.ph; or use the link: https://qrs.ly/fbeh9j1

