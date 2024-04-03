MWSS: Mitigation efforts in place to avoid water interruptions

MANILA: The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) assured that proper mitigation efforts are in place to avoid water interruptions amid high demand during the hot months. "So nakapag-construct na tayo ng bagong planta na kumukuha ng tubig po sa Laguna lake. Tatlong bagong planta po iyong ating naipatayo (So we have constructed new [water treatment] plants sourcing water from the Laguna lake. We have constructed three new plants)," MWSS Water and Sewerage Management Division Manager Engr. Patrick Dizon said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing Wednesday. These include two plants in Muntinlupa and one in Rizal, whose operations will cover a total capacity of 220 million liters per day. Dizon said this is part of the efforts to minimize water supply dependency on the Angat dam. "Sa ngayon po, 90 percent ng ating supply ng tubig ay kinukuha natin sa sa Angat dam (For now, 90 percent of our water supply is being sourced from Angat dam)," he added. Besides this, the MWSS also allowed Manila Water and Maynilad to implement water pressure management strategies to help conserve water supply. "Hindi po nawawalan ng tubig iyong ating mga customers, kundi binabawasan lamang natin ng pressure ng tubig (Our customers are not experiencing water shortages, instead [we allow] reduction of water pressure)," Dizon said. During off-peak hours, water concessionaires reduce the pressure of water from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., to prevent unnecessary water wastage. Dizon, meanwhile, assured continuous requests to the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) not to reduce its allocation. "Sa init po ng ating panahon ay kailangan po talaga natin na patuloy iyong daloy ng tubig sa ating mga kababayan (Because of our hot weather conditions, we really need a continuous flow of water for our fellow citizens)," he said. To date, the NWRB allocates 50 cubic meters per second of water supply in Metro Manila. Manila LGU: Public swimming pools open Meanwhile, the city government of Manila has advised residents to use several p ublic swimming pools amid sizzling temperatures. Mayor Honey Lacuna said she has directed Public Recreations Bureau chief Roland Marino to make the city's pool venues available, which residents can use for free. These pools are located inside the Patricia Sports Complex in District 2 (Tondo); Paraiso ng Kabataan in District 3 (Santa Cruz); Senator Arturo Tolentino Sports Complex in District 4 (Sampaloc); Bagong Buhay Sports Complex in District 5 (Paco) and JCC Sports Complex in District 6 (Pandacan). The Tondo Sports Complex in District 1, which also has a swimming pool, is currently closed for renovation. Lacuna also ordered the implementation of scheduling on a first-come, first-served basis to avoid congestion in these facilities. The mayor also ordered the deployment of lifeguards in these pools to ensure swimmers' safety. At the same time, Lacuna discouraged residents from swimming in creeks and in the Baseco and Dolomite beaches, citing health risks. The Department of Environment and Natural Reso urces has declared the Dolomite Beach along Roxas Boulevard not fit for swimming while the Baseco beach waters have a high coliform content, which can cause various diseases. Source: Philippines News Agency