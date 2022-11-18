MWSS approves Manila Water, Maynilad charge hikes

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office (MWSS-RO) announced on Thursday its approval of Manila Water and Maynilad’s charge increases in the coming years.

According to its official announcement signed by MWSS-RO Chief Regulator Patrick Lester Ty, Manila Water will add PHP8.04 per cubic meter while Maynilad will add PHP3.29/cu. meter in its environmental and sewerage charges starting January 2023.

“Environmental Charge to increase from 20 percent to 25 percent starting 2023, and from 25 percent to 30 percent starting 2026; and Sewer Charge to increase from 30 percent to 32.85 percent starting 2023, subject to Manila Water’s attainment of sewer coverage of 30 percent by the end of 2025,” the MWSS-RO said in its announcement.

Meanwhile, Maynilad will begin implementing a staggered “rebasing convergence adjustment” in 2024 subject to its attainment of water supply, continuity, and coverage targets provided in its 2022 Approved Business Plan, as determined by the MWSS RO.

“Environmental Charge to increase from 20 percent to 25 percent starting January 2025, subject to Maynilad’s attainment of sewer coverage of 25 percent by the end of 2024,” the regulatory body said.

MWSS-RO said these rate adjustments will enable Manila Water and Maynilad to provide the highest quality of water, sanitation, and sewerage services that their customers deserve.

“These include the development of additional water sources that will ensure continuous improvements in the supply of safe drinking water as well as the expansion of environmentally safe wastewater services within the Concession Areas,” its statement read.

The additional charges were approved, according to MWSS-RO, after a thorough and independent review and evaluation of the concessionaires’ proposals and taking into consideration the inputs gathered from concerned stakeholders and the provision of the Revised Concession Agreement that there no tariff adjustments will be implemented until December this year.

The MWSS Board of Trustees approved the increase last November 10

Source: Philippines News Agency