MVICs to lower inspection fees

Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (MVICs) will now charge the same fees for vehicle inspection as Private Emission Testing Centers (PETCs) following President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s order not to make MVIC mandatory before registering with the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary Giovanni Lopez said MVICs have agreed to lower their inspection fees from as much as PHP1,800 to PHP600 for light vehicles, PHP500 for motorcycles, and PHP300 for jeepneys.

“Dagdag pa dito, wala ng reinspection fee sa loob ng isang taon (In addition, there will no longer be a reinspection fee for a year),” Lopez said.

In a news release issued on Thursday, DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade appealed to private MVICs to lower inspections fees and suspend reinspection fees for at least a year.

Tugade said PMVICs should lower their fees to the same rates being offered by PETCs which is around PHP500 to PHP800.

Lopez said the new charges and suspension of reinspection fees will start either on Friday or Saturday.

He clarified that motorists will now have the option of having their vehicles inspected at either MVICs or PETCs and guaranteed that MVICs operated by the LTO will remain open.

To ensure compliance of all MVICs, including those privately owned, he said the DOTr will issue appropriate instructions and memoranda to “enjoin MVIC owners to comply and to follow the new rate of fees.”

“Yun ang gagawin po namin, (That’s what we’re going to do), to ensure the compliance of everyone,” Lopez said.

Inigo Larrazabal, president of the Vehicle Inspection Center Operators Association of the Philippines (VICOAP), said despite the reduced inspection fees, MVICs will continue to check 73 different points of inspection to ensure the roadworthiness of vehicles.

“We have agreed to lower our fees, we will still have to perform our mandate and this is beyond getting paid. We take seriously our advocacy of roadworthiness,” he said.

He said there is no specific time limit for the vehicle inspection rates but will most likely last for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will check with the DOTr from time-to-time para maibalik sa normal (to allow things to go back to normal). Just like everybody else during this pandemic, ang laki po ng talo namin (we’re incurring big losses),” he said.

Despite possible “considerable” loss to MVICs, he said they will not seek monetary compensation or subsidy from the government for the duration of the new rates and instead called for lawmakers to visit and inspect their facilities and emphasized the importance of road safety.

“The only appeal we have is as investors, as partners who trusted in this program of government that soon we will be given attention as well and be remembered as partners in this worthy program,” Larrazabal said.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte arrived at the decision to not make MVICs mandatory to balance the needs of the public amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This after the Senate recommended a temporary suspension of the operations of MVICs amid questions on its legality and complaints from motorists.