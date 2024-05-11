KUALA LUMPUR, The passing of Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal is not only a significant loss to the country, but also to the Orang Ulu community in Sarawak, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof Describing Mutang as a longtime good friend, Fadillah said the former was a leader in Sarawak who made many contributions during his tenure as the Bukit Mas MP from 1982 to 1990 and played a significant role in uniting the Orang Ulu community. "I have lost a friend, and for me, we have lost a leader who has contributed much to the state of Sarawak. "Moreover, as the first Orang Ulu to become the president of the Senate, this loss is deeply felt by the Orang Ulu community, and I believe Senate members had also begun to get acquainted with him," he said. Earlier, Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP, spent about 20 minutes meeting with Mutang's family members, including his widow Datin Ho May Leng and three children, at the Nirvana Memorial Centre 2 here. Mutang, 69, died at 11.46 am yesterd ay at the National Heart Institute (IJN) after receiving treatment upon his arrival from Azerbaijan on May 6, following a working visit to the country that began on April 29. Also expressing sadness over the passing of Mutang was the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. Wan Junaidi admitted that he was very close to Mutang, who was also his comrade-in-arms when they were both involved in politics, especially through Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB). His statement was conveyed through his senior Private Secretary Datuk Seri Syed Hamzah Syed Paie after paying his last respects to the late Mutang here. "The late Mutang replaced him (Wan Junaidi) as the president of the Senate, and both are from Sarawak. His passing has had a profound impact on Tun and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi," said Syed Hamzah. On Feb 19, Mutang was appointed the 20th Dewan Negara president, replacing Wan Junaidi, who resigned after being appointed Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak. Mutang, a native of Lawas, created history as he became the first leader from the Lun Bawang ethnic group to be appointed to the position. Source: BERNAMA News Agency