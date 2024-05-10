Latest News

MUTANG TO BE LAID TO REST IN MIRI ON MONDAY

Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal, who died today, will be laid to rest at the Sidang Injil Borneo (SIB) Lambir Cemetery in Miri, Sarawak, on Monday (May 13). According to a statement from the Dewan Negara President's Office, a wake for people to pay their last respects will be held at Nirvana 2, Jalan Dewan Bahasa Kuala Lumpur, tomorrow from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm. The statement said that another memorial service will be held at the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Church in Miri starting at 10.00 am on Sunday, before being taken to the SIB Lambir Cemetery the next day for burial. Mutang, 69, died at 11.46 am today at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, after receiving treatment upon his return from Azerbaijan on May 6. He leaves behind wife Datin Ho May Leng and three children. On Feb 19, the former Bukit Mas Member of Parliament was appointed as the 20th president of the Dewan Negara, replacing Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who relinquished the post following his appointment as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak. Mutang made history as the first leader from the Lun Bawang ethnic group to be appointed as the Senate president. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

