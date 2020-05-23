Muslim Army troopers celebrate Eid’l Fitr in simple rites

The threat of Covid-19 has made the pre-celebration of Eid’l Fitr simple among Muslim Army troopers inside the headquarters of the 8th Infantry “Dependable” Battalion (8IB) on Saturday.

The soldiers made rites of prayers while observing quarantine protocols such as safe physical distancing and wearing of face masks.

They then continued to perform their duties within their areas of responsibilities in Bukidnon.

“Mapasalamaton ako nga bisan pa sa hulga sa Covid-19, na kaya gihapon namo isaulog ang usa sa duha ka dagkong okasyon sa Islam (I am thankful that despite of the Covid-19 crisis, we were able to celebrate one of the two major occasions of Islam),” one of the troopers said.

Lt. Col. Edgardo Talaroc Jr., 8IB commanding officer, said the Army battalion will continue to support diversity among soldiers.

“Akong gi dayag ang lig-on nga pagtuo sa among mga kaigsuonang Muslim sa pagpadayon sa pag saulog niining Hari Raya Eid al-Fitr. Kini nga yunit magpadayon sa pagsuporta ug pagtahod sa mga kalihokan sa among mga igsoon nga Muslim (I admire the strong faith of our Muslim troopers to pursue this Hari Raya Eid al-Fitr celebration. This unit will continue to support and respect the activities of our Muslim troopers),” he said.

Also known as Eid al-Fitr or “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” it marks the end of the holy month and the month-long fasting of Ramadan.

The celebration is a time to reflect, contemplate and show gratitude to God.

Message from Bangsamoro

As the Muslims around the world celebrate Eid in the time of the pandemic, Ahod “Alhaj Murad” Ebrahim, chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), said this year was a difficult time to observe the traditional practices during Ramadan because of the pandemic, and yet Filipino Muslims were able to surpass it.

“The Bangsamoro government, through the Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force, made sure that observing Ramadan will not affect health protocols. We were able to deliver the aid on basic needs and financial help throughout the region, with the help of the different agencies of the government, while health facilities are being constructed,” he said in a video message.

Mohagher Igbal, BARMM Minister of Basic, Higher and Technical Education, also said that this year’s Ramadan and its Eid might not be celebrated by the usual congregational prayer and feasting due to the pandemic, but has asked the people “not forget to appreciate the lessons this trial gave us.”

“To our Bangsamoro learners, regular schooling is certainly a challenge for now but let us keep a steadfast will towards commitment in learning balance education and reconnecting with the Almighty. For our educators, we hope that this holy month gave you enlightenment towards morally educating the future of the Bangsamoro region, our learners,” he said.

He said Eid is not only a time for gatherings and feasts but also a moment when one remembers Allah and thank Him for letting the Muslims experience another Ramadan.

He added that Eid is meant to celebrate all individuals’ spiritual achievements and accomplishments that strengthened their faith to Allah.

Source: Philippines News Agency