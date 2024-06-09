MUSA PLAYED KEY ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF EDUCATION IN COUNTRY – UIAM RECTOR

PETALING JAYA: Former Education Minister, the late Tan Sri Musa Mohamad had provided significant service to the university and the development of education in the country. Musa, 81, who held the post from 1999 to 2004, breathed his last at 7.12 pm yesterday at a private medical centre here due to multiple myeloma (blood cancer). International Islamic University Malaysia (UIAM) rector Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak described Musa as an individual who was very committed to developing the country's education through new ideas, which at times were not understood by some because they (the ideas) were too far ahead. "For example, the Pharmacy Study Centre, which was the latest in Malaysia then, managed to produce graduates who found jobs in the related field and, in addition, he also opened many more such study centres in universities, especially in the field of engineering. "One of his contributions which not many know about is in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) , which was then called vocational course, which used a model (from) Germany and industrial expertise to teach students directly,' he told Bernama when met at the Section 9 Muslim Cemetery in Kota Damansara here today. Dzulkifli, who held the post of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) vice-chancellor for 11 years from 2000, also said that Musa had contributed much to USM's growth during his tenure as vice-chancellor from 1982 to 1995. "Back then, we had no (world university) rankings, but USM was also known globally because of the work done and freedom given to students and researchers. "I feel that this is one role model that needs to be studied and followed so that we go back to the true meaning and role of the university, InsyaAllah,' he said. Musa was the first non-politician to hold the post of Education Minister from 1999-2004. He also held several other important posts, including as president of the international organisation of ministers of education from 2001 to 2003 as well as chairman of Multimed ia University and chairman of UCSI University Council. Source: BERNAMA News Agency