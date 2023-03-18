Murder suspect, firefighter nabbed in Sulu, Zambo City

One of the most wanted persons in the country and a female firefighter were arrested in separate manhunt operations in Sulu and this city, police officials said Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Neil Alinsañgan, Police Regional Office 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) director, said Singbi Hassan, 45, was arrested by operatives of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company and Sulu Police Provincial Office at the Hasiman wharf in Barangay Tanjung, Indanan, Sulu at about 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Hassan, with a PHP250,000 bounty, has two pending warrants of arrest for murder with no bail recommended issued by two courts in Zamboanga City, dated May 14, 2002 and Nov. 19, 2003.

Meanwhile, Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said Fire Officer 2 Asaha Mukatil Adin, 49, was arrested in Barangay Sta. Barbara here at about 1:06 a.m. Friday.

Lorenzo said Adin had a standing warrant of arrest since 2013 for human trafficking.

Both are detained at the ZCPO headquarters before they are turned over to the concerned courts.

3 rebels surrender

In Zamboanga Sibugay, three members of the New People's Army (NPA) separately gave themselves up to authorities.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command - Western Mindanao, on Saturday identified the NPA surrenderers as food supply couriers Allan Lumasag and Ignacio Duntar, and Evangeline Yatar, an alleged spy.

Lumasag, who belonged to the Main Regional Guerrilla Unit of the NPA's Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee, surrendered in Barangay Lumpanac, Imelda town at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Verceles said Duntar also surrendered in Barangay Lumpanac at about 10:20 a.m., while Yatar yielded in Barangay Sanghanan, Kabasalan town at about 10 a.m.

The three will be provided with assistance based on the programs of the government for NPA surrenderers

Source: Philippines News Agency