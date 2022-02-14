﻿Multisectoral group commits efforts for peaceful, clean polls

Police, military, and representatives from various sectors in this province have pledged their commitment to helping ensure peaceful and orderly elections.

The Philippine National Police and Commission on Elections (Comelec) led the launch of the “Kapulungan ng Pulis, Sundalo, Bantay Dagat, Comelec, at Lahat ng Lingkod Bayan Kasama ang Simbahan at Pamayanan (Kasimbayanan)” at Aurora Police Provincial Office (APPO) in Barangay Sabang here on Friday.

Loosely translated as an organization of cops, soldiers, Comelec, and all public officials, including the church, Kasimbayanan is also made up by members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, religious sectors, and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Col. Julio Lizardo, APPO Director, thanked the participants for their gesture of support to make safe and secured the May 9 polls.

“We now have the opportunity to make genuine decisions and make our voices heard. An American politician once said that people have the capacity to choose, they have the ability to change. Today’s historic occasion exemplifies this opportunity to show our unity and comprehensive action-oriented efforts to achieve a violence-free election, and also to publicly reaffirm our commitment to nonpartisan, secure, and peaceful elections in May 2022 while maintaining public health,” Lizardo said in his speech.

He said Kasimbayanan was formed to further strengthen the partnership among government agencies, religious sectors, NGOs, advocacy support groups, and force multipliers and community leaders.

“This noble endeavor promotes a thriving democracy in which the rule of law and constitution are respected, transfer of power is ensured by free and fair elections and the Filipino people have faith in a government that is clean, efficient, effective, God-fearing, and people-centered,” he added.

Lt. Col. Reandrew Rubio, battalion commander of the 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion (91st IB) of the Philippine Army, said they will be partners for peace and development.

The gathering embraced respect, peace, love, faith, and unity, according to Imam Pangarongan Capal of the Baler Muslim Community.

“Hindi kayo makakapasok sa paraiso kapag wala kayong pananampalataya at hindi kayo makapanampalataya kung hindi kayo nagmamahalan at hindi kayo magkakamahalan hanggat hindi kayo nagrerespetuhan, ayon sa turo ni (You cannot enter paradise if you have no faith and you cannot have faith if you do not love each other and you cannot love one another until you respect one other, according to the teachings of) Muhammad,” Capal said.

