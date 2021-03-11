‘Multiplier farm’ to boost native pig, goat breeder stocks

The Iloilo Science and Technology University (ISAT-U) will establish a multiplier farm for native pigs and goats on its campus in Leon town this year.

“ISAT-U submitted a letter of intent (to the Department of Agriculture) requesting funding assistance for the establishment of the project in support of the mandate of the university for instruction, research, and extension. At the same time, they will serve as a source of quality breeder stocks for native pigs and goats,” Glenn Mariano, head of the livestock program of the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Unit (DA RFU) 6 (Western Visayas), said on Wednesday.

A memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed Tuesday by the DA RFU 6 and ISAT-U for its implementation.

Based on the agreement, the DA will download PHP1.35 million under the national livestock program while the university will provide a counterpart fund of PHP1.21 million.

Pending the submission of all documentary requirements, the DA will be transferring the appropriated allocation to the university that will cover the procurement of stocks, the establishment of pasture and housing facilities, purchase of tools and equipment, feeds, veterinary drugs, and biologics.

Mariano said 30 goats, consisting of 26 does and four bucks, and 12 swine stocks of 10 gilts and two boars will be reared using smart and organic production technologies in the farm.

“The multiplier farm will be put up within the school’s agroforestry demo farm. Around 2,000 square meter-area will be allotted for goat-raising and 3,350 square meters for swine production,” he added.

Meanwhile, ISAT-U will shoulder the salary of the three laborers in the initial six-month farm operation and provide the appropriate project care and maintenance.

Leon’s agriculture office, on the other hand, is tasked to provide necessary technical assistance to qualified farmer recipients of the livestock dispersal project once the multiplier farm goes in full swing.

Mariano said if they could start this year, the university could already disperse breeder stocks, especially pigs, to the farming community in Leon next year.

He added that there has to be a repayment scheme, such as the initial recipient would be dispersing the same number of stocks he availed of to the next beneficiary.

The commodity was identified by the school, Mariano said, noting that they probably saw the potential and market demands for goats and native pigs.

Western Visayas, he said, is among the top three producing regions in terms of goats.

However, they have no concrete data for native pigs because data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) are more on the conventional breed.

Apart from Leon, there are multiplier farms in Victorias City in Negros Occidental, and Cuartero and President Roxas in Capiz.

A multiplier farm for native chicken is at the Aklan State University (ASU) in Banga, Aklan, and for implementation at the West Visayas State University (WVSU) in Iloilo.

They also target to open a multiplier farm project for swine in Pandan, Antique this year.

“We are expecting that these can help in our local production and the availability of local food in the locality, especially for goats and swine. Currently, we really need supplies for swine,” he added.

Meanwhile, signatories to the MOA were DA-6 officer in charge executive director, Dr. Peter Sobrevega, and ISAT-U president, Dr. Raul Muyong.

It was witnessed by Mariano, Livestock Program agriculturist Wilmer dela Cerna, and ISAT-U vice president for research and extension Dr. Carmelo Ambut.