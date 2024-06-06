MULTINATIONAL TAXATION SEMINAR 2024 FOSTERS BILATERAL DIALOGUE ON TAXATION ISSUES

PUTRAJAYA, The Multinational Taxation Seminar 2024 serves as a dynamic platform for bilateral communication between the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and participants, facilitating feedback and suggestions regarding multinational taxation issues. In a statement today, IRB informed that this seminar, now in its third edition, reflects the agency's commitment to enhancing service quality as a facilitator for the public. 'The primary objective of organising this seminar is to provide participants with insights into transfer pricing issues and current developments in multinational company taxation. 'Participants also receive comprehensive updates on the latest amendments to tax legislation, guidelines, and methodologies related to transfer pricing documentation," the statement read. According to IRB, the seminar, attended by 459 participants representing multinational companies, tax practitioners and taxpayers, was held at a hotel in Putrajaya and officiated by IRB chief executive officer Datuk Dr Abu Tariq Jama luddin. It said that while similar seminars were held in 2013 and 2019, then known as Transfer Pricing Seminar, this year's event was rebranded as the Multinational Taxation Seminar. 'This rebranding acknowledges that the seminar now encompasses a broader spectrum of topics beyond transfer pricing, covering various aspects of multinational taxation,' IRB said. It said the seminar featured four key topics presented by a distinguished panel comprising senior IRB officers and representatives from the Malaysian Tax Institute (CTIM), and the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MATA). The topics addressed included Transfer Pricing Documentation (TP Rules Requirements); Issues Surrounding Audit on Tax Incentives; e-Invoicing and Its Implementation and Discussion on Current Development and Issues on Multinational Taxation, Two Pillar Solution and Tax Corporate Governance Framework (TCGF). Source: BERNAMA News Agency