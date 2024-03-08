‘Mujeres Del Artes’ spotlights Filipino women artists

MANILA: A month-long art exhibit was launched on Friday, International Women's Day (IWD), to showcase the talent and resilience of Filipino women artists. Artipolo, a group of artists from Antipolo City, Rizal, launched the exhibition "Mujeres Del Artes 6," at Chef Jessie Rockwell Club in Makati City. Event chairperson Chrisellie Guzik said the exhibit is aligned with the IWD 2024 theme of "Investing in Women: Accelerating Progress'' and this year's campaign theme of 'Inspire Inclusion." Guzik said the exhibit, on its sixth year, aims to contribute to the vision by providing a platform for women artists to express their creativity and share their unique perspectives. "When we inspire others to understand and value women's inclusion, we forge a better world," Guzik said. Kristine Evangelista, one of the guests of honor, stressed the need to empower women artists and foster their creative and "world-class" talents. "This is a good opportunity to showcase the talent of the Filipina, and I think we are alwa ys world-class," Evangelista, a former Agriculture Assistant Secretary, said. Source: Philippines News Agency