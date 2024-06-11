MTUN ADVANCED TVET 2030 SET TO ELEVATE TECHNICAL EDUCATION IN MALAYSIA – ZAMBRY

KUALA LUMPUR, The Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN) Advanced Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) 2030 initiative has the potential to elevate TVET as a premier educational choice, says Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir. He said the initiative would offer higher and more comprehensive educational opportunities in the TVET sector, dispelling the notion that TVET was a second-class option. According to him, the MTUN Advanced TVET involves collaboration between universities and polytechnics in the country to provide a holistic pathway for TVET education, especially for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates. "In other words, through MTUN Advanced TVET, we open a direct path from basic TVET studies at the polytechnic level to a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) at the university level. "Therefore, there should no longer be the mindset that those who enter vocational schools are second class. Such thinking should no longer exist, as every student has equal poten tial," he said during a press conference after officiating the closing ceremony of the MTUN Industry-Academia Discourse on Advanced TVET (MIAD) 2024 programme here today. The programme convened thought leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to discuss the pivotal role of TVET in shaping the future global workforce. The event also saw the launch of MTUN Advanced TVET 2030, the Malaysia-China Kaiwu Workshop, and an exchange ceremony of memoranda of understanding (MoU) and memoranda of agreement (MoA) with MTUN's strategic partners to promote collaborative efforts in advancing TVET. MTUN Advanced TVET 2030 is an extensive educational initiative that emphasises talent development through technical expertise, soft skills, and entrepreneurship at the tertiary level following the Malaysian Qualifications Framework (MQF). It aims to cultivate a skilled workforce equipped with high TVET competencies to meet the demands of both local and global job markets. Source: BERNAMA News Agency