MTRCB junks SMNI’s appeals

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on Friday reaffirmed its decision to suspend the television programs "Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa" and "Laban Kasama ang Bayan", and dismissed the motions for reconsideration (MR) filed by SMNI. The MTRCB's initial decision to suspend the two programs stemmed from multiple complaints regarding the alleged death threats and profane language by a host on "Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa" during its Oct. 10, 2023 episode. Although initial complaints were dismissed, the MTRCB issued a stern warning to the network that any future similar infractions would be dealt with more severely, which shows the Board's commitment to fairness and thoroughness. More than a month after the MTRCB's initial dismissal of the case, subsequent complaints were filed against the shows' episodes. On Dec. 13, 2023, following a comprehensive review of the cases and a careful examination of the position papers submitted by the respondents, the MTRCB unanimously decided to im pose a preventive suspension of 14 days on both programs. This decision was in alignment with the prior warning issued by the MTRCB and served as a proactive measure aimed at addressing concerns and fostering adherence to prescribed standards upheld by the Board. Upon careful review and consideration of the complaints received by the Board, and following hearings conducted, the programs were deemed in violation of established guidelines and standards set by Presidential Decree No. 1986 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations governing broadcasting content. 'MTRCB's mandate is to protect viewers from inappropriate content, more so on Television where viewers of all ages have unadulterated access. Grounded in the principles of due process and fairness, our resolve to enforce accountability in media content regulation is resolute,' MTRCB Chairperson Lala Sotto said. The Board, in exercising its adjudicative authority, also found the respondents' assertions unconvincing and lacking persuasiveness. Consequ ently, the MTRCB extended the suspension to 28 days, including the initial 14-day preventive suspension. On Jan. 11, the respondents submitted MRs. However, after a meticulous scrutiny of the matters raised in the respective motions, the MTRCB concluded that they merely reiterated points already raised in the position papers submitted earlier. As such, the MTRCB has decided to deny both MRs. Source: Philippines News Agency