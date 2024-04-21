JAKARTA: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) recorded at least 498 houses and three public facilities were damaged due to the eruption of Mount Ruang in Sitaro Islands District, North Sulawesi. The head of BNPB's Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center, Abdul Muhari, on Sunday, said in addition to 135 mildly damaged houses and 363 moderately to severely damaged houses, two churches and one elementary school building in Tagulandang, Sitaro Islands were affected by the eruption. "This number was obtained based on the results of the recapitulation carried out by the disaster emergency management team on April 20," Muhari informed. The BNPB team's recapitulation data also reported that 11,624 residents of the Sitaro Islands were affected by the eruption that occurred on April 18. The residents are spread across 12 villages in Tagulandang Sub-district, namely Pumpente, Laingpatehi, Mahangiang, Tulusan Barangka Pehe, Apengsala, Lesah Rende, Pahiama, Boto, Leseh, Bahoi, and Balehumara. BN PB confirmed that the majority of the affected residents had been evacuated to emergency posts, places of worship, and the homes of their relatives. As many as 31 Leseh residents who were patients at the Tagulandang Regional General Hospital (RSUD) in Batuline, Sitaro Islands were evacuated to Bethel Paninteang Church. BNPB has also started sending aid, consisting of five refugee tents, 100 family tents, four lighting towers, four diesel generators, 300 packages of basic necessities, 300 packages of ready-to-eat food, 300 packages of antibacterial equipment, 300 mattresses, 300 blankets, 150 rolled beds, 300 boxes of masks, 50 velbeds, 10 packages of portable toilets, and 300 packages of refugee survival kits to meet the basic needs of residents affected by the eruption. Source: Philippines News Agency