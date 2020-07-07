Mt. Bulusan in Sorsogon remains restive

Mt. Bulusan in Sorsogon province continues to exhibit signs of restiveness.

It was jolted by 72 volcanic quakes and 43 low frequency events during the past four days, prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to raise its alert status to Level 1 on Monday.

On Tuesday, a Phivolcs bulletin said seismic instruments recorded at least 19 volcanic quakes for the past 24-hour period. The quakes were associated with weak and shallow hydrothermal or magmatic gas activity within the edifice.

Very weak emission of white steam-laden plumes from the lower southeast vent was also observed.

Phivolcs’ Global Positioning System instrument has likewise measured a slight bulging on the volcano’s edifice since February, indicating that deep-seated degassing or hydrothermal or magmatic event was developing underneath the volcano’s edifice.

Due to the abnormalities displayed by the volcano, Phivolcs reiterated its warning to the public not to enter the four-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) including the two-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) on its southeastern sector due to the possibility of a sudden and hazardous phreatic eruption.

It likewise asked civil aviation authorities to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.

Mt. Bulusan’s last recorded major eruptive event was in December 2016, when it had a phreatic eruption that sent a two-kilometer high ash plume into the sky.

Source: Philippines News Agency