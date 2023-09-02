MSU spikers bag women’s gold; Army overall ROTC Games Minda champ

Western Mindanao State University stamped its class over Ramon Magsaysay Memorial College (RMMC), 25-7, 25-14, 25-14, to secure the women's volleyball gold medal in the Philippine Air Force category of the 1st Philippine Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games Mindanao leg at Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University (ZPPSU) here on Saturday. Tawi-Tawi Regional Agricultural College bagged the bronze medal after a dominant 25-0, 25-0, 25-7 victory over HMIJ Foundation - Philippine Islamic College, Inc. Jose Rizal Memorial State University (JRMSU) and ZPPSU were champions in the Philippine Army and Philippine Navy volleyball categories, respectively; while in men's 3x3 basketball, RMMC claimed the gold for Philippine Army. Army delivered 28 golds, 28 silvers and 36 bronzes to emerge overall champion. Navy placed second with 15 golds, 14 silvers and 8 bronzes while Air Force collected 11 golds, 11 silvers and 9 bronzes. "Walang pag-aalinlangan na ang naganap na ROTC Games sa Zamboanga City ay nagbukas ng maraming pagkakataon sa ating mga kabataang kadete na ma-ipamalas ang kanilang pambihirang lakas at makapaghikayat ng suporta ng pamahalaan upang higit pa silang makapagsanay at maging mas mahusay pa sa kanilang napiling larangan (There is no doubt that the ROTC Games that took place in Zamboanga City opened many opportunities for our young cadets to show their extraordinary strength and to encourage the support of the government so that they can train more and become better in their chosen field)," Games' honorary chair Senator Francis Tolentino said in his speech at the closing ceremony. He thanked the local government, Department of National Defense, Commission on Higher Education and Philippine Sports Commission for pouring in 'their time and energy to ensure that the first ever ROTC Games will be held successfully.' The Luzon regional qualifying will be held Sept. 17 to 23 at Cavite State University main campus in Indang town. The schedules of the National Capital Region leg and the National Championships will be announced soon.

Source: Philippines News Agency