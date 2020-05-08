MSU sends home over 1K stranded students

More than 1,000 students stranded inside the Marawi City campus of the Mindanao State University (MSU) have been sent back to their respective hometowns, a university official said.

Aliah Cali-Pascan, director of the MSU-Marawi Presidential Management Staff, said that only about 500 students from other parts of Mindanao remain stranded inside the campus after the city was placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency, MSU System President Habib Macaayong said that the university negotiated with the local government units (LGUs) of the students’ respective hometowns, including Zamboanga del Sur and Norte, Davao Region, and Maguindanao.

Macaayong said the students currently remaining on the campus are from South Cotabato, Caraga, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga Sibugay, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan provinces.

Macaayong said students from Caraga Region are yet to be sent home because of the uncertainty whether they would be allowed to enter their hometowns.

Their local officials, however, gave financial assistance to the students ranging from PHP3,000 to PHP2,500, the MSU president said.

Macaayong assured the stranded students are in safe condition inside the campus and have been continuously receiving food supplies. He added that as of Friday, there have been no cases of Covid-19 reported inside the MSU-Marawi campus.

He said MSU-Marawi also released PHP3 million for food supplies and gave each of the 1,500 stranded students PHP1,300 each.

One stranded student, Rigine Arraz, who is from Tandag, Surigao del Sur, said students from Caraga Region have created an online group chat to update them of the action of their respective LGUs on their plight.

“Getting stranded worries us, but the faculty members continually encourage us that we will eventually be able to get home,” she said in the dialect.

Macaayong said that about 70% of students from outside Lanao del Sur enrolled in MSU-Marawi.

On April 20, MSU-Marawi announced the termination of the second semester of the ongoing academic year and declared the mass promotion of all students currently enrolled.

Macaayong said that there will be no summer classes for the academic year, and the opening of classes in the University will be in September–as advised by the national government.

Source: Philippines News Agency