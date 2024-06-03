M’SIAN TEAM BAGS TWO GOLD, ONE BRONZE AT DANCE SPORT FESTIVAL 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, The Malaysian DanceSport team delivered an outstanding performance at the Dance Sport Festival 2024 by bagging two gold medals and a bronze at Bremen, Germany, yesterday. The Malaysia DanceSport Federation (MYDF) in a statement today said the golds were obtained through Cherry Yeo, who participated in the Adult Female Solo Latin event, and Yap Wan Xin in the Youth Female Solo Latin category, while Kimberly Chew contributed the bronze through the Junior ll Female Solo Latin event. Cherry, who stole the spotlight last year in national news after winning three gold medals in the Mallorca Dance Festival (MDF) in Spain, is now ranked top 6th in the world under the Adult Female Solo Latin category. Yap Wan, meanwhile, is now ranked top 3 in the world for Youth Female Solo Latin category. The world ranking event, sanctioned by the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF), from May 31 to June 2 attracted about 2500 athletes from 46 countries, including Croatia, Georgia and China. "The success of the Mal aysian DanceSport team would not have been possible without the dedicated support and expert guidance of their coaches, Chua Zjen Fong and Evon Chong from MY DanceSport Academy. Their commitment to nurturing these athletes' talents has been instrumental in achieving these remarkable results. "Additionally, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to (Youth and Sports Minister) Hannah Yeoh and The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) Malaysia for their generous funding and unwavering support, which has played a crucial role in enabling the team to compete on the world stage and bring pride to our nation," read the statement. Source: BERNAMA News Agency