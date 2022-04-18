﻿MRT-3 rolls out another 4-car train after Holy Week shutdown

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) added another four-car train into its rolling stock following the rail service’s five-day maintenance shutdown during the Holy Week, increasing its passenger capacity.

The MRT-3 now has three four-car trains and 18 three-car trains ready for deployment at its mainline.

“Nakatutulong ang mas maraming train sets sa linya ng MRT-3 sa pagpapataas ng kapasidad ng linya upang mas maraming maisakay na mga pasahero (Having more train sets helps the MRT-3 increase its capacity and serve more passengers),” the MRT-3 said in a Facebook post Monday.

Each train car can carry up to 394 passengers, with three-car trains having a maximum passenger capacity of 1,186 and four-car trains with 1,576.

“Ang pagpapatakbo ng mas maraming train sets ay bunga ng matagumpay na pagmimintina ng mga bagon at pagsasailalim sa serye ng mga speed tests at quality checking sa mga ito noong maintenance shutdown (Having more trains running is the result of the successful maintenance and the facilitation of a series of speed tests and quality checking of train cars during the maintenance shutdown),” the post read.

The MRT-3 is now back in operation after it was closed to the public on Wednesday to make way for its annual maintenance and a crisis simulation exercise meant to train its personnel on how to respond during emergencies.

The exercise simulated a knife attack similar to the incident at a Keiō Railway train in Tokyo, Japan in October 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency