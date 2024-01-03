MRT-3 ridership tops 129M in 2023

MANILA: The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) has provided over 129 million rides in 2023, 30 percent more than its total ridership in 2022. In a report on Wednesday, the MRT-3 said 2023's total ridership was 129,030,158, or 31.22 percent higher than 98,330,683 in 2022. 'Average daily ridership also increased by more than 30 percent in 2023 to 357,198 from the previous year's 273,141,' it added. The MRT-3's busiest month in 2023 was August where it provided a total of 11,618,005 rides, followed by October, September, December, March, November, July, May, January, June, February, and April. Meanwhile, the MRT-3 also provided a total of 220,706 free rides during the year. The increase came after the completion of MRT-3's rehabilitation in December 2021, where the rail service saw doubling its operating speed from 30 kilometers per hour (kph) to 60 kph. The MRT-3's maintenance contract with Sumitomo-MHI-TESP (Sumitomo), the MRT-3's original builder and maintenance provider, was also extended until 2025. Source: Philippines News Agency