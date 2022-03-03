﻿MRT-3 reports zero positive Covid-19 passengers in February

MANILA – None of the passengers of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) tested for Covid-19 in February were found positive as compared to a 4 percent positivity rate in January.

The MRT-3 said there were 488 antigen tests administered in MRT-3 stations as part of its voluntary and random Covid-19 testing — compared to 1,335 antigen tests administered during the program’s initial rollout from January 11 to 31.

“The data shows a decline from the 4% positivity rate recorded under the first rollout of the random antigen testing,” the MRT-3 said in a Facebook update Wednesday.

The free random antigen testing in MRT stations will continue in March despite the National Capital Region (NCR) and several other areas in the country being placed under the least restrictive Alert Level 1.

“Passengers can volunteer to take an antigen test for free at North Avenue, Cubao, and Shaw Boulevard stations, Mondays to Fridays, from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m., and from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.,” the MRT-3 said.

Passengers found negative for Covid-19, it said, will be given a free ride while those who test positive will be barred from taking a ride on a train and asked to return home, isolate, and report to their Barangay Health Emergency Response Team.

“They will also be advised to undergo confirmatory RT-PCR Testing,” the MRT-3 said.

Source: Philippines News Agency