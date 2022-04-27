﻿MRT-3 ‘Libreng Sakay’ program extended until May 30

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Metro Rail Transit Line-3 are extending the “Libreng Sakay” program, allowing the commuting public to enjoy the free rides until May 30.

In an announcement Wednesday the DOTr and MRT-3 said the program would “continue helping our commuters ease their financial burden amid inflation and rising fuel prices.”

The free ride program – meant to celebrate the completion of the MRT-3’s rehabilitation and ease the burden of rising fuel prices on the public – began on March 28 and was initially set to end on April 30.

All passengers are eligible to receive the free service during all operating hours of the MRT-3.

The extension will allow the MRT-3 management to further test its capacity and performance in accommodating more than 350,000 passengers a day, it added.

After the completion of the MRT-3’s rehabilitation, its trains are now running at a maximum speed of 60 kilometers per hour—reducing the time between trains to 3.5 to 4 minutes from the previous 8.5 to 9 minutes.

Source: Philippines News Agency