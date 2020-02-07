MRT-3 disinfects trains amid nCoV threat

Trains of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will continuously undergo disinfection amid the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD) threat in the country.

In a message on Friday, MRT-3 communications officer Merrowen Mendoza said the disinfection of the interiors of the rail service's trains began on Monday.

Nagsimula po ito nitong Lunes, 03 February 2020, at magpapatuloy po ang pag-disinfect ng mga tren hanggat may threat ng nCoV (It began on Monday and the disinfection of the trains will continue so long as there's a nCoV threat), Mendoza said.

Earlier, the MRT-3 said personnel of Sumitomo-MHI-TESP, the rail service's maintenance provider, would continue to disinfect all handholds, posts, seats, and doors of all trains in service.

The MRT-3 also provided alcohol dispensers in its ticket windows and soaps in restrooms for passenger use to ensure proper hygiene.

The public is advised to wash hands regularly, eat a healthy and balanced diet, take vitamins for increased resistance against germs and viruses, and consult a doctor if symptoms of the flu-like nCoV become apparent.

The first nCoV death outside China was recorded in the country involving a 44-year-old Chinese national.

The Philippines has three confirmed cases of nCoV. The latest was a 60-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan City who arrived in Cebu City on January 20.

Source: Philippines News Agency