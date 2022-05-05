﻿MRT-3 completes overhaul of 52 train cars

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) completed the overhaul of 52 of its train cars as part of its efforts to ensure the safety and proper operation of its rolling stock and increase the number of operational trains.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the MRT-3 said out of the 72 train cars that need to be overhauled, only 20 remain unfinished.

“Sa ilalim ng overhauling, pinapalitan ng mga bagong piyesa ang mga depektibong components ng mga bagon o train cars at pinipinturahan ding muli ang loob at labas ng mga ito (As part of the overhaul, new parts are used to replace defective components and both the interior and exterior of these train cars are repainted),” the MRT-3 said.

It said these train cars are also installed with new air conditioning units and go through a series of speed and quality tests to ensure the safety of passengers before they are put into operation.

“Nakatutulong ang pagtaas ng bilang ng mga operational train cars ng MRT-3 sa pagpapataas ng kapasidad o kayang maisakay nitong pasahero (The increase in the number of operational train cars of the MRT-3 helps increase its capacity to carry more passengers),” the MRT-3 said.

To date, it said a maximum of 21 Czech-made CKD trains—composed of 18 three-car trains and three four-car trains — are ready for operation at the MRT-3.

It also reported a record ridership of 345,268 on Wednesday, the highest number of passengers the MRT-3 has served in a single day since its return to operation on June 1, 2020.

The increase in ridership, it said, is the result of the free ride program and the operation of more train sets at the MRT-3.

“Nasa 250,000 hanggang 300,000 mga pasahero ang sumasakay sa MRT-3 kada araw bago magsimula ang pandemya noong Marso 2020 (Around 250,000 to 300,000 passengers take the MRT-3 daily before the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020),” the MRT-3 said.

The free ride program at the MRT-3 will end on May 30.

Source: Philippines News Agency

Source: Philippines News Agency