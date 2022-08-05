Mr. Tortilla Bags #1 Sales Spot on Amazon US, Canada, and UK, Now Looks for Investment Partners

Featured Image for Mr. Tortilla

SAN FERNANDO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mr. Tortilla is looking for investment partners to support the company’s exponential growth following record sales. The Southern California company, headed by Anthony Alcazar, has already become Amazon’s top-selling tortilla brand in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. Alcazar is currently searching for funding opportunities to further aid the market expansion.

“It’s certainly an exciting time for Mr. Tortilla,” Alcazar said. “I couldn’t be happier that our vision has led to such fantastic results. Access to healthy tacos at the click of a button means that customers can rapidly order delicious, quality products straight to their door. Our massive success in the U.S., Canada, and now the U.K. proves that we’re really onto something good.”

Demand is growing for all of their products. Although Mr. Tortilla started selling directly to consumers, it now also sells to distributors, wholesalers, and restaurants internationally. Mr. Tortilla is also in the final stages of developing a vegan household staple that Alcazar will reveal next month.

“The fantastic customer feedback to our growing selection of products speaks volumes. It’s now time to take Mr. Tortilla to the next level with the support of financial growth partners,” Alcazar added.

“We’re a pink diamond,” Alcazar wants to remind potential investors. “Unlike many companies, we can actually scale profitably. This is the once-in-a-lifetime investment that investors search for their whole lives.”

Mr. Tortilla’s e-commerce strategy was born from a frustration about the availability of low-carb tortillas on supermarket shelves. Instead of trying to compete with household brands, Anthony and his brother Ronald chose to reach a market that was looking for their products through their online shop and later Amazon. The results were staggering. Mr. Tortilla’s sales grew by 3,000% and the brand is on the way to carving a name for itself among heavyweights as the go-to tortilla option.

It’s clear that technology and social media have aided the brothers in achieving their remarkable business growth in such a short period of time. Mr. Tortilla has already amassed an impressive 250,000 followers across their verified social media platforms. In June, Alcazar also spoke at the CEO Summit of the Americas where he reflected upon tapping into the benefits of digital tools.

“Embracing the e-commerce model was certainly a risk, but one that has really paid off,” Anthony’s brother Ronald Alcazar, COO of Mr. Tortilla, said. “It all stemmed from a love and passion for good guilt-free food, quality ingredients, and delivering a product that customers want. The last few years have been a whirlwind for our team, but we have our sights set on even bigger goals. As a result, now is the perfect time to look for investors who can support us as we continue to make our dream a reality.”

Contact:

Anthony@mrtortilla.com

Related Files

Mr. Tortilla – Press Release – Mr. Tortilla Bags #1 Sales Spot on Amazon US, Canada and UK And Now Looks for Banking Partners.do

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment