LABUAN, With only a few days left until the end of Shawal, the festive spirit of Aidilfitri on this duty-free island is still palpable with open house events still being organised by various parties. Not to be left behind, Labuan's container port operator, Megah Port Management Sdn Bhd (MPM), continues its annual tradition of corporate social responsibility (CSR) by organising the Aidilfitri open house. 'This year, for the first time, MPM hosted an Aidilfitri open house with over 1,000 Labuan residents of various ethnicities attending the event held at the Labuan port,' said its chief executive officer Idjal Tahir. 'The COVID-19 pandemic has limited companies from holding large gatherings, and MPM is no exception. 'This year, MPM has been more proactive with more community programmes through CSR, including organising Chinese New Year and Aidilfitri open houses,' he said to reporters after the Aidilfitri open house today. At the event, MPM also presented cash aid to 100 orphans and asnaf from nearly all v illages on the island. He added the Labuan container port has numerous stakeholders including government agencies, business chambers, players in the logistics and shipping industries, and consumers. 'Therefore, organising open house events like this is crucial for strengthening relationships, both among industry players and government officials,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency