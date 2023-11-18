Moving passenger bus catches fire in North Cotabato

A Mindanao Star Bus traveling from Cotabato City to Davao City caught fire in Pigcawayan town, North Cotabato, on Saturday morning. Maj. Andres Sumugat, Pigcawayan town police chief, said the fire occurred in Barangay South Manuangan at about 9:30 a.m. 'All the 20 passengers, the driver and the conductor are safe,' he said in a radio interview. Quoting the unidentified driver, Sumugat said it was due to a mechanical error. Investigation into the incident is ongoing. Source: Philippines News Agency