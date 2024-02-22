Movate eyes to double growth in PH in 3 years

ANTIPOLO: Digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider Movate, Inc., formerly CSS Corp., is targeting to double the size of its business in the Philippines within the next three years, chief executive officer Sunil Mittal said. At the launch of its newest facility at the East Gate Business Center in this city Wednesday, Mittal said this target is aligned with the global goal of the business process outsourcing (BPO) firm to double revenues and headcount over the next three years. 'We are currently 3,000 today and the plan is to get to 6,000 (employees) in the next three years,' Mittal said, adding that the new delivery center in Antipolo City has a capacity of 650 seats. Movate in the Philippines has more than 3,000 employees, including the 1,200 employees from another CX services firm, TSD Global, which it recently acquired. Globally, the company has an 11,000-strong workforce in the United States, the Philippines, India, China, Columbia, Costa Rica, Poland, South Africa, and Mauriti us. Mittal, however, declined to disclose the revenues of its Philippine operations. 'The Philippines is a very important geography in our growth journey. Now, from a location perspective, why we chose Antipolo is because it has a good business environment. It's got labor, infrastructure, great talent, and also the ease of doing business,' he said. Mittal said its move to locate outside Metro Manila is in line with the government's aspiration to spur economic activities in other parts of the country. The company, he said, would remain 'on the lookout for newer places that has got great talent and infrastructure.' Earlier, the Contact Center Association of the Philippines said the industry targets a 2.3-million share of the workforce out of the 2.5 million full-time employees the information technology and BPO sector is eyeing by 2028. Source: Philippines News Agency