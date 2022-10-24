Mountain marathon showcases DavSur town’s tourism potential

There were no cash prizes for the winners but the 1st Matanao Mountain Marathon on Saturday successfully showcased the richness of the mountainous areas, caves, and waterfalls here.

The first-ever Mindanao-wide mountain running event lured 18 participants in the 42-kilometer (km) distance and 41 in the 21-km.

Romualdo Calbes, race director and founder of Vertical To Sky Mountain Races & Climbs in Philippines, said in an interview that Matanao holds potential in hosting similar races with foreign participants.

“Foreigners will love to conduct extreme sports here due to the high terrains and mountains,” said Calbes, a seasoned mountaineer and mountain runner in and outside the Philippines.

The race that started at the Matanao tourism building passed by Su’bon Cave, Mount Lamabal, Seven Waterfalls, Fetam Waterfalls, Underground River, Soliman Cave and Waterfalls, Bantong Falls, Skyfall Peak, and Dats Cave, among others.

The top finishers, including 42-km winner Roberto Cain, will be endorsed to the 5th Mt. Apo Sky & Vertical Race slated December 16 to 18 in Sta Cruz town.

Cain finished the race in seven hours and 14 minutes.

“The trail was very difficult. Some routes you needed to crawl, then run, and slide on slopes. But all in all, Matanao mountain ranges are very beautiful,” he said.

Cain urged the youth to get into running as it is both healthy and beneficial for their total well-being.

“You can start by training two times a day and have a good diet. But continue to focus on your studies as well,” he said.

Clover Jane Sabornido, Matanao tourism office head, said they are relying on sports tourism to promote their sites.

“This one will really boost our tourism industry. We indulge in extreme sports because the Matanao topography is very ideal for trail mountain marathons,” she added “We are planning international competitions, hopefully in the next two to three years.”

The event was accredited an an official American Trail Running Association race member.

