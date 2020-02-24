Motorized trikes out of Boracay streets by May 15

The local chief executive of Malay town, Aklan has confirmed that motorized tricycles will be totally phased out of the streets of Boracay starting May 15.

Malay mayor Frolibar Bautista said electronic tricycles (e trikes) will be plying the streets as part of the local government's implementation of the tricycle modernization program.

I am preparing an executive order for that. May 15 will be the date for the phaseout (of motorized tricycles), Bautista said in a phone interview Monday.

The implementation of the tricycle modernization program supposedly took effect last Dec. 31 but was suspended after the onslaught of Typhoon Ursula.

E trikes that rely on charging stations to function were affected by the power cut caused by the typhoon on Christmas Day.

We have a problem with electricity back then but now, we can have charging stations already, he said.

Last Feb. 19, Bautista discussed the modernization program with e trike companies and suppliers.

Tricycle drivers and operators, and those who want to run charging stations, must submit their applications for the program not later than March 15, the mayor said.

He said it was agreed during the meeting that third party suppliers and other businessmen can run charging stations on the island, citing their importance in sustaining the program.

That is the agreement, that they (third party suppliers and businessmen) can supply battery and can put up charging stations, he said, adding the program is not limited only to the e trike suppliers.

Bautista said almost 500 e trikes are currently operational on the island while 182 gasoline run units are yet to convert to environment friendly energy consumption.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY