Motorists urged to ‘stop for children’

The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday, together with a private group championing road safety, urged all Filipino motorists to share the road and stop for children. In a news release, ImagineLaw urged drivers to observe traffic rules, drive under the speed limit, and abide by road safety policies to avoid road crashes that oftentimes lead to casualties involving children. 'Hindi pwedeng hari-harian sa kalsada,' said Daphne Marcelo, the group's project manager for road safety. 'We need to learn how to build a community and a road system that protect vulnerable road users, especially children.' The groups made the call during DOH's 'Pista ng Kalusugan' (Festival of Health), an outdoor festival promoting Filipinos' health and well-being at Quezon Memorial Circle during the weekend. DepEd Assistant Secretary Dr. Dex Galban and DOH Health Promotion Bureau chief Rodley Carza joined the call. Records from the Philippine Statistics Authority said at least 1,670 Filipino children are killed by road crashes every year. Last month, a 5-year-old was killed by a passing truck in Taguig City. 'We need to work together in building a set of solutions to end this epidemic: safer driving behavior, better infrastructure for pedestrians, commuters, and drivers, and strict and sensible enforcement of traffic rules,' she also said.

Source: Philippines News Agency