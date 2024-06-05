MOTORCYCLIST KILLED, PILLION RIDER SERIOUSLY INJURED IN COLLISION WITH CAR

MELAKA, A motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider seriously injured after they collided with a car in Jalan Tun Abdul Razak-Simpang Taman Ayer Keroh Heights here last night. Melaka Tengah distict police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the motorcyclist, Muhibbuddin Fitri Farid, 19, who worked at a glass factory, suffered severe head injuries before being pronounced dead at the scene at about 10.30 pm. He said the pillion rider, Nor Natasha Mohd Faizul, 18, suffered injuries to her head and body, and was taken to the Melaka Hospital for further treatment while the Perodua Myvi car driver, Wong Kang Min, 77, sustained facial injuries. "Preliminary investigations found that the Yamaha 135LC motorcycle involved in the accident came from the direction of the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) office and was headed towards Ayer Keroh whereas the Proton Myvi came from the direction of the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) and was headed towards Taman Ayer Keroh Heights, and turned right at the junc tion into Taman Ayer Keroh Heights. "Once the Perodua Myvi turned into Taman Ayer Keroh Heights, the motorcyclist was unable to avoid colliding with the car before the he (rider) and the pillion fell on the road," he said in a statement here today. He said there were no closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera at the location of the incident and asked any witnesses to come forward to make a report. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Meanwhile, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh in his official Facebook post said he was with the state government's official convoy which passed by incident after attending a dinner event in conjunction with the swearing-in ceremony of Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, and stopped to get information related to the accident. He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased, Muhibbuddin Fitri, from Batang Melaka and thanked members of the Royal Malaysia Police and Fire and Rescue Department as well as Health Ministry personnel who were on duty at the scene of the incident. Source: BERNAMA News Agency