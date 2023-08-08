‘Motor lanes’ minimize road crashes on Cebu City coastal road

Allowing motor riders to use a dedicated lane on the Cebu South Coastal Road has lessened the number of motorcycle accidents, a city traffic official said on Tuesday. Raquel Arce, head of the Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO), said the new rule allowing only the right-most lane for motorcycles has been found effective since they started to implement it in July this year. 'As far as the implementation, as far as the apprehension is concerned, (it's so) minimal. It's less than 10 apprehensions for the violation of the motorcycle lane,' Arce told reporters here. She said the CCTO has assigned traffic enforcers on the coastal road, particularly at the South Road Properties (SRP) where motorcycles tend to speed up due to wider lanes. 'We have existing traffic enforcers who are under instruction to strictly monitor the implementation of dedicated lanes for the motorcycles,' she said. Arce said violators are slapped with PHP1,000 administrative fine. In July, the Cebu City Traffic Management Coordination Board, acting on suggestions from city officials and netizens, passed a resolution, directing the CCTO to address the series of road crashes at the SRP. The resolution placed the entire SRP as a discipline zone, placing the outermost lane of the coastal road as a lane dedicated to motorcycles. Before the policy, the CCTO recorded at least 120 road crashes in the SRP area from January to May 12 of this year alone, and most of these involved motorcycles

Source: Philippines News Agency